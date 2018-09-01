Police shoot man as he charges at them with knives

Geoff Wilson Drive, Norman Gardens is a crime scene today after a man was shot dead last night by police following a disturbance.

Geoff Wilson Drive, Norman Gardens is a crime scene today after a man was shot dead last night by police following a disturbance. Frazer Pearce

A MAN allegedly "charged" at police officers last night armed with knives in a violent incident in North Rockhampton, causing two Rockhampton police constables to use a firearm with deadly force.

As a result, the aggressor, a 36 year-old male died at the scene.

Queensland Police Union of Employees General Secretary, Mick Barnes spoke to media regarding the shooting saying police officers had responded to a domestic violence incident "of a considerably violent nature"on Geoff Wilson Drive, Norman Gardens just after 7pm Friday.

INITIAL STORY: Man shot dead after police respond to disturbance

A number of police officers arrived on the scene about 7.10pm, surrounding the house, before two male constables, believed to be in their 20s and with around three to four years experience, came into face to face contact with the aggressor.

It will be alleged the aggressor exited the house with a "couple of knives", threw one at one constable and then charged the two of them.

Neighbours have been shocked by the violent incident. Frazer Pearce

Both constables were armed with a taser and firearm. The taser was ineffective, requiring the immediate use of the firearm.

The man received critical injuries during the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Because of that useful force option, the aggressor, has succumbed to his injuries and that is not an outcome that anyone wants," Mr Barnes said.

"Unfortunately they have had to use their situational force model and use deadly force options."

READ HERE: Witness tells of horror as man is killed by police.

It is understood the officers were left with no other choice as they were violently confronted by the armed man.

"These officers have had to use these use of force options to defend themselves from certainly deadly options that have brought forward by this individual," Mr Barnes said.

The Morning Bulletin understands no police officers received significant injuries from the incident.

"We are quite lucky today we are not dealing with death of one or more officers or perhaps a innocent civilian," Mr Barnes said.

Police are continuing their investigation from the violent incident on Friday night where a man died in Norman Gardens. Frazer Pearce

The Ethical Stands Command is investigating the matter and if it was necessary for the police officers to use their weapons and deadly force.

The officers were both wearing body cameras which footage from will be used in the investigation.

"This is what police are trained to do, it is not something they certainly want to do," Mr Barnes said.

"It is not something that is used lightly."

Mr Barnes explained the two police constables directly involved will remain operational in the force unless there is an issue with their well-being

He said the Union was "110 per cent" behind the officers and their actions.

"It is a very difficult position to make within split seconds," he said.

"Their welfare both emotional and mentality is paramount to us as a union.

"The officers were quite courageous in choosing their use of force options."

Queensland Police Union of Employees General Secretary, Mick Barnes in Rockhampton responding to the shooting incident. Vanessa Jarrett

Mr Barnes arrived in Rockhampton last night around 9.30pm to respond to the matter.

He came with a "couple of experienced lawyers" from Gilshenan and Louton Legal Practice in Brisbane.

"We use them in these situations because they have a lot of experience in these matters and their expertise makes it a lot easier for the police officers involved," Mr Barnes said.

He noted that we don't often see incidents of this nature in Australia.

"This is not only going to affect the officers but the community of Rockhampton," he said.

"It is not very common at all, we're fortunate that Australia is nowhere near the United States.

"Yes, our officers are armed and for good cause (but) the use of a firearm in Australia, especially Queensland, is very much a last resort.

District Officer Capricornia Police District Ron Van Saane speaking about the fatal shooting in Norman Gardens on Friday night. Vanessa Jarrett

District Officer Capricornia Police District Ron Van Saane would not reveal many details regarding the incident or the victim due to the early stage of the investigation.

"As the matter is under investigation it is inappropriate for me to make further comment," he said.

He noted the work of the officers and said "it has been a traumatic event for everyone involved and we have provided support for the police offers involved and the next of kin".

He could not confirm if the man was a resident of the home.