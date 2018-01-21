Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police shock at Casino woman, 14 times the legal limit

A standard roadside breath test revealed some shocking results.
A standard roadside breath test revealed some shocking results.
Alina Rylko
by

A WOMAN will face Casino Local Court in February after being caught driving on the wrong side of the road,14 times the legal alcohol-breath limit.

In an incident Richmond Local Area Command police described as "remarkable", the 45-year-old Casino woman was seen driving in the opposite direction of traffic at Johnston Street, Casino, yesterday at about 6pm.

A member of the public stopped the car, removed the keys from the ignition and called the police.

Police arrived, discovering the woman was unlicensed. 

She failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Casino Police Station, where she recorded 0.332 grams of alcohol in every 210L breath.

Police said it was "a reading almost 14 times higher that the legal limit for an unlicensed driver."

The woman was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for High Range PCA, Drive Unlicensed, Drive Unregistered Vehicle and Drive Uninsured Vehicle.

Her car keys were confiscated. 

Topics:  casino casino local court casino woman drink driver driving on wrong side of the road editors picks northern rivers crime over the limit

Lismore Northern Star
How a baby bird was put back in its 40m high nest

How a baby bird was put back in its 40m high nest

RETURNING this chick to its loving parents was no easy task for WIRES Northern Rivers.

Land values skyrocket in industrial part of coastal town

Aerial photo of Byron Bay. File photo.

Strong demand has seen land values double in 12 months

PHOTOS: Milk delivery truck roll-over

Photo from a tuck roll-over near the Caniaba turn off from the Bruxner Highway, south of Lismore.

NSW Police said the truck lost control before it tipped on its side.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Craft and locally made products are a big part of each market every weekend on the Northern Rivers.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Local Partners