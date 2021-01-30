Police and SES launch urgent search for missing man

Police and SES have this morning launched an urgent search for missing man Bevin Taylor, who disappeared from his home several days ago.

POLICE and SES have launched an urgent search for a missing Beaudesert man who disappeared from his bed several days ago.

Bevin Taylor was last seen going to bed at his home on Cryna Road at 10pm on January 28.

At 6am the next morning it was discovered the 24-year-old was no longer in the house and could not be located.

Police and SES have launched an urgent search for Beaudesert man Bevin Taylor. Photo: QLD Police

His family and police say this behaviour is out of character, and are concerned for Mr Taylor because of a medical condition.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, 178cm tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police and SES this morning commenced a search for him in the Beaudesert/Canungra area.

Residents in the Cryna Road area are urged to check their properties for any sign of him, and anyone with information should contact police.

