Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 50-year-old male police sergeant is due to appear before Mackay Magistrates Court on October 1.
A 50-year-old male police sergeant is due to appear before Mackay Magistrates Court on October 1. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Police sergeant suspended over shoplifting accusations

4th Sep 2018 4:51 PM

A SERGEANT with the Queensland Police Service is due to appear in a Mackay court accused of eight counts of shoplifting.

The 50-year-old man from the Central Region has been suspended from service, according to a statement from police.

He's being investigated "in relation to unlawfully taking property from a supermarket on multiple occasions".

The officer has been issued with a Notice to Appear over eight counts of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

He's due to face Mackay Magistrates Court on October 1.

This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated, QPS stated.

It said it was "committed to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability" and the public was always informed when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct.

mackay court mackay magistrates court mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Lismore spiritual healer sues for defamation

    Lismore spiritual healer sues for defamation

    News SERGE Isaac Benhayon is suing a former client, saying she defamed him and portrayed him as the leader of a socially harmful cult.

    1000 homes without power after truck hits powerlines

    1000 homes without power after truck hits powerlines

    News Essential Energy crews are investigating the situation

    GUILTY: Bail refused for Lismore Catholic priest

    premium_icon GUILTY: Bail refused for Lismore Catholic priest

    Crime He denied all charges but the jury has delivered its verdict

    Residents terrified by tree poisonings

    premium_icon Residents terrified by tree poisonings

    Crime "IT'S frightening to think someone has ... poisoned our trees”

    Local Partners