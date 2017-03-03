28°
Police seize shipping containers of stolen cars, machinery

3rd Mar 2017 11:11 AM

POLICE allege a Leeville man arrested yesterday was engaged in an "extensive" criminal business of dismantling stolen Queensland registered cars and heavy machinery.

Police seized two shipping containers full of suspected stolen property on the Mongogarie Rd property with an estimated value of more than $320,000.

The 46-year-old will appear before Lismore Local Court this morning charged with organised car rebirthing, stolen property, and other offences.

The man's arrest followed the establishment of Strike Force Coquette by Richmond Local Area Command in January this year.

It will be alleged this man conducted an extensive business as an auto dismantler whereby in excess of 200 motor vehicles and other property was stored at that location.

As a result of investigations certain items of property and heavy machinery stored there were identified as being stolen from Queensland.

About 8am yesterday officers from Richmond Local Area Command, Casino detectives, the State Crime Command Property Squad Motor Unit, alongside Roads and Maritime Services officers took part in the resolution phase of Strike Force Coquette.

Search and crime scene warrants were executed at Mongogarie Road Leeville, and Clearfield road Clearfield.

The 46 year old Leeville man was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Knowingly deal with proceeds of crime
  • Knowingly facilitate organised car rebirthing
  • Three counts of Receive Property Stolen from Outside NSW
  • Two counts of Stolen Goods In Custody
  • Supply a Prohibited Drug - 1.84 kilos of cannabis
  • Posses a Prohibited Drug
  • Carry on business of an auto dismantler without a license - 2nd offence

He was bail refused to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

Topics:  car rebirthing court crime leeville northern rivers crime police

