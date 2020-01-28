Menu
Police seize the truck the stuck and killed Lachlan Douglas.
Police believe they have a truck that killed Lachlan Douglas

Michael Nolan
28th Jan 2020 9:35 AM | Updated: 8:00 PM
POLICE have seized the truck they believe was involved in the death of Geham teenager Lachlan Douglas.

The driver of the vehicle is co-operating with the police investigation.

Police located the truck and the driver on Friday afternoon after a widespread call for witnesses.

Acting Inspector for the Darling Downs Country Patrol, Andrew Kennedy, said crash investigators were conducting a detailed forensic and mechanical inspection of the truck.

Initial reports suggest the driver spoke with witnesses shortly after Lachlan died but left before police arrived.

"The driver is assisting police with their inquiries," Insp Kennedy said

"We know this is the truck."

At 8.40pm, January 23, 18-year-old Lachlan Douglas was walking along the New England Highway near the intersection with Rueshle Rd when he was hit by a vehicle.

A short time later, a motorist travelling southbound on the New England Highway discovered the man deceased and contacted emergency services.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have relevant dash-cam footage to contact police.

alleged hit and run lachlan douglas police seized truck
Toowoomba Chronicle

