Tweed-Byron Police seize 'star knife fidget spinners'

Confiscated 'Star knife' fidget spinners.
Alina Rylko
by

IN A media statement issued on Sunday, Tweed Byron Local Area Command Police said they seized a number of star knife fidget spinners.

"Over the past week, police have seized a number of 'Fidget Spinners' from local schools," the statement read. 

"Some of these items are quite dangerous and do fall under the criteria of Prohibited weapons (Star knives).

"Most are being introduced into the country from Indonesia and similar countries.

"It is an offence to possess or use a prohibited weapon unless the person is authorised to do so by a permit."

Tweed police said those caught with a fidget spinner could face a maximum penalty of imprisonment for 14 years.

NSW Police have been contacted for more comment.
 

