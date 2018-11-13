Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Large marijuana crop seized

13th Nov 2018 9:42 AM

A large number of cannabis plants have been discovered at a Parafield Gardens home and police are still trying to find the people responsible.

Officers searched the Macartney Rd property just after 9am on Monday and seized a hydroponic set up where 143 cannabis plants of various sizes were found.

The electricity to the property had been illegally tampered with.

Police have seized a large number of cannabis plants after a search at Parafield Gardens. Pic: SA Police
Police have seized a large number of cannabis plants after a search at Parafield Gardens. Pic: SA Police

There was no one present at the house and investigations continued into find the offenders.

Anyone with information that can assist police, or who has seen suspicious activity in the area over the last few weeks is asked to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au

cannabis marijuana parafield gardens

Top Stories

    Murder charge: Man accused of stabbing woman

    Murder charge: Man accused of stabbing woman

    Crime A WOMAN was found inside a North Coast unit with critical injuries and she died at the scene.

    'I knew I'd been bitten as soon as the shark hit me'

    premium_icon 'I knew I'd been bitten as soon as the shark hit me'

    News Surfer shares terrifying moment a shark attacked him

    'I have HIV and I'm going to kill you all'

    premium_icon 'I have HIV and I'm going to kill you all'

    Crime Alleged hospital syringe attacker's terrifying threat

    New $21 million development a 'travesty', residents say

    New $21 million development a 'travesty', residents say

    Council News Concern approval will be a "green light for four-storey development"

    Local Partners