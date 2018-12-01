Police seize 70kg of marijuana after stopping erratic driver

The marijuana was packed in four sports bags in the boot.

THE erratic driving was probably a dead giveaway.

The driver was allegedly speeding up and then slowing down, repeatedly, in northbound traffic along the M1 Motorway near Tweed Heads about 3.15pm on Friday.

Officers attached to Tweed/Byron Target Action Group stopped the Holden Commodore at Sleepy Hollow, about 35km south of Tweed Heads.

During a search, the officers found 70kg of marijuana in the boot of the man's sedan. It was packed in four sports bags.

The drugs have an estimated potential street value of $600,000.

A 27-year-old man from Mount Tamborine in Queensland was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and dealing with proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail before his appearance in Tweed Heads Local Court today.

But he was once again refused bail to re-appear in the same court on Monday.