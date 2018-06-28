Police seize $400k in drugs and gun parts

Richmond Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay speaks at a press conference about a raid in Lismore outside Lismore Police Station on Wednesday, June 27.

Richmond Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay speaks at a press conference about a raid in Lismore outside Lismore Police Station on Wednesday, June 27. Liana Turner

HUNDREDS of cannabis plants and firearm parts have been seized in several police raids.

Richmond Police District officers today executed a search warrant at a South Lismore home.

Police will allege the home contained rooms entirely dedicated to growing cannabis.

Richmond Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said a man had been arrested and was assisting police with their investigation.

Insp Lindsay said there was a "fairly significant hydroponics setup” at the home.

He said the operation was assisted by community members alerting the authorities.

"It's a good example of information coming from the community via Crime Stoppers,” Insp Lindsay said.

"It leads to these type of operations.

"This is a house that is drawing a lot of power at night, there's cars coming and going, the windows are blacked out.

"There's whole rooms in the house that, we will allege, have been set up for the cultivation of cannabis.

"There's close to 200 plants and we say that's around $40,000 worth of cannabis.”

He said this arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into the cultivation and supply of drugs in the Richmond area.

Also today, detectives in Casino along with Richmond Police District Target Action Group officers executed two search warrants relating to alleged firearm manufacture in the Casino area.

Insp Lindsay said they seized "a number of firearm parts and a pistol” at these properties.

He said a 30-year-old man had been arrested and charged and another, 37, was assisting police with their enquiries.

"I anticipate further charges to be laid in relation to firearm manufacture in this area,” he said.

Insp Lindsay said police believed there was a strong connection between illicit drugs and firearms.

"That is what we're finding, that firearms are being dealt and supplied in exchange for drugs,” he said.

"It is obviously all those drugs were destined for the street, like the firearms.

"These firearms are very dangerous and for them to be out in the public is a real concern to us.

"So to have seized them and to have arrested two people we will allege are manufacturing firearms, is a significant step forward.”