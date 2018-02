This woman may be able to help police with their inquiries into an event in Casino last Friday.

POLICE are investigating an event which occurred on February 9 in Casino at Pricebusters.

The pictured female is believed by police to be able to help them with their inquiries.

If you are this woman, or you know who she is please contact Casino police on 6662 0099.

You can quote reference E67352215.