Police release details in hunt for flasher

POLICE are appealing for information after another alleged act of indecency on North Coast beaches last month.

This incident is believed to be unrelated to similar recent incidents.

About 2.30pm on Saturday September 15, a 20-year-old woman was sun baking on a beach at Barri Point, Yamba, when she was approached by an unknown man.

The man began a conversation with the woman and committed an act of indecency.

The woman grabbed her belongings and left the area.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were alerted and commenced an investigation.

Police would like to speak with a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged early to mid-30s, medium build, approximately 165cm tall, clean shaven with short shaven blond hair and wearing sunglasses.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.