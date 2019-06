Police are investigating an incident that took place at McDonalds Lismore Square and believe the pictured man may be able to assist with inquiries.

POLICE are investigating an incident that took place at McDonalds Lismore Square at 7.40pm on the June 5.

The man pictured in the video may be able to assist with inquiries.

If you can identify this man please email 48970@police.nsw.gov.au or call Crimestoppers on 1800333000.

Police reference is E73410085e