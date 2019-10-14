Menu
Police are seeking community assistance with locating Matthew Ivan, who has two outstanding warrants. Richmond Police District
Crime

Police seek help finding wanted man

14th Oct 2019 10:43 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant on the Northern Rivers.

Matthew Ivan, 27, is wanted by virtue of two outstanding arrest warrants.

Richmond Police District officers have commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 175-180cm tall, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent the Dunoon, Corndale, Lismore, Ballina and Coffs Harbour areas of Northern NSW.

If you see this man do not approach him and please call triple-zero.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Lismore Police Station on (02) 6626 0599, Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

