Police seek help finding stolen family heirloom

SENTIMENTAL VALUE: Police are appealing for the thief who took this pendant from a Casino home last week to return it as it has significant sentimental value to its owner as it contains a photograph of the owner's grandmother.

POLICE are seeking help from the public for information relating to a break-and-enter that took place on Light St, Casino, between Friday and Saturday.

Between 9pm and 6am, an unknown person entered the home of Tracey Montgomery and stole a handbag, along with various pieces of jewellery including rings, earrings, necklaces and a small colour pendant.

The pendant is a family heirloom and has a high sentimental value to Ms Montgomery.

Inside the pendant is a black-and-white photograph of her grandmother.

Richmond Police District Detective Chief Inspector Darren Cloak said the return of this precious item was of high importance, and police are appealing to the community for any information that may help with the restoration of this property and identify those responsible for the crime.

All information can be provided confidentially to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Casino Police.