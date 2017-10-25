Police seek AVO extension to protect Big Rob

LISMORE police have applied to extend an apprehended personal violence order against a man convicted of telling Big Rob he would 'torch' his car.

Andrew Stephen Benn appeared in Lismore Local Court yesterday morning where police sought to extend a two-year AVO that is scheduled to expire next month.

Benn opposed the order in court, saying Rob was "not even afraid of me" and "didn't want the AVO".

"He didn't even know about it... now he's screaming victim," Benn said.

Benn was convicted for stalking and intimidation in October 2015 for posting threatening messages on Facebook including one which read: "Hope your car's insured d*ckhead because it's getting torched tonight".

He was sentenced to 34 days in jail after breaching parole for other offences.

Yesterday Magistrate Kathy Crittenden adjourned proceedings until November 28.

She ordered police to file documents supporting the AVO application by November 7 and Benn to respond by November 21.

Magistrate Crittenden also extended the current APVO protecting Big Rob until at least November 28.