Angelina Chakovski (also known as Angelina Nelson) is missing. Picture: NSW Police
Frantic search for teen who got on wrong plane

by Charis Chang
1st Jan 2019 6:54 PM

A FRANTIC search is underway for a missing 15-year-old Perth girl who got on the wrong plane.

Angelina Chakovski was dropped off at Perth Domestic Airport about 1am on Monday, December 31 to catch a flight from Perth to Melbourne.

Ms Nelson was expected to catch another flight to Merimbula in southern NSW, however it's believed she instead caught a 10am flight to Sydney.

Officers from Botany Bay Police Area Command hold serious concerns for Ms Chakovski's welfare, and are appealing for public assistance to locate her.

Police believe she may be located around the Hurstville area in Sydney.

Angelina may also go by the surname Nelson.

She is described as being of caucasian appearance, 160cm-170cm tall, with a slim build, and having long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black singlet with "AMOUR" in white letters printed on the front, long black pants, black shoes, a black back pack, with a red/pink coloured suitcase on wheels.

Angelina was reported missing about 10.45pm by a man and a woman aged 57 and 56 years old, after she failed to arrive in Merimbula.

