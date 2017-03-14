Homicide squad join search for missing man

TUESDAY 11.30am: Detectives investigating the disappearance of 22-year-old Samuel Thompson have released vision of his last confirmed sighting as they continue to appeal for information from the public.

Mr Thompson (pictured) was last seen leaving his Albion residence at 9.20am on Tuesday, March 7 in his orange 2016 Ford Mustang with personalised Queensland registration, 'SAMMO' (pictured).

Samuel Thompson's 2016 Ford Mustang, with Queensland registration SAMMO, was spotted in Bald Hills and northern New South Wales before being located on Tweed Coast Road.

His vehicle was sighted in the car park of the Deep Water Bend Reserve at Bald Hills just after midnight on Wednesday, March 8.

The Mustang was again sighted in Wooyung, Northern New South Wales, around 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 8 before being located abandoned by police at the same location on Tweed Coast Road Thursday, March 9.

Police hold grave concerns for Samuel's welfare as it is out of character for him not remain in contact with family and friends.

He is described as Caucasian, 180cm tall, bald with a black beard, a slim build and brown eyes. He is also known to always be wearing a cap.

Investigators are trying to piece together the exact movements of his distinctive vehicle from when he left his unit complex on Tuesday until when it was located in New South Wales on Thursday.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage or information about the movement of the vehicle or any other information which could assist in the investigation is urged to contact police.

MONDAY 2.58pm: MISSING 22-year-old Samuel Thompson is believed to have met with foul play and police are looking into connections with "unsavoury types".

The homicide squad is now involved in the investigation along with 40 detectives to help locate Mr Thompson, who was last seen in Albion last week.

Police investigations have since identified Mr Thompson's distinct bright orange Ford Mustang, bearing number plates SAMMO, at Deepwater Bend Reserve, Bald Hills on Tuesday March 7 after 1pm.

Investigations have revealed the car was left at Deepwater Bend until midnight on Tuesday before leaving for NSW on Wednesday morning.

The car was found abandoned in NSW on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Tim Trezise said police now believed Mr Thompson may have been involved with "unsavoury" characters.

"We now suspect foul play was involved," he said.

"It's of grave concern to the family and we are doing everything in our power to locate Sam. He certainly wasn't in any trouble that we're aware of. As to his connections with unsavoury types, we're still looking into that."

Inspector Trezise said there had been no contact with family or friends and no use of social media

He said Mr Thompson's behaviour had been completely out of character.

Inspector Trezise said police had received a lot of calls to Crime Stoppers, and that police were now looking at the man's 'connections'.