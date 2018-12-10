Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jourama Falls. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Jourama Falls. Picture: Zak Simmonds
News

Man missing at falls for eight days

by JULIA BRADLEY, JACOB MILEY
10th Dec 2018 10:47 AM

POLICE have commenced a search for a 60-year-old man who was last seen at Jourama Falls north of Townsville last Sunday.

Police have confirmed they found his car at Jourama Falls yesterday.

The severe weather is hampering search and rescue efforts.

Rescue crews were up at first light today to begin a search by air and foot, after yesterday's preliminary search failed to find more than a car.

Police are considering using drones later today if the weather clears.

The Queensland government's rescue 512 helicopter has conducted a flyover search.

editors picks jourama falls missing person search

Top Stories

    Fireworks injury: Woman hurt at Lismore carols

    premium_icon Fireworks injury: Woman hurt at Lismore carols

    News A CHUNK of exploding firework injured a woman and now investigations are under way after the incident on Sunday night.

    • 10th Dec 2018 11:30 AM
    $9.5 million for long-awaited bypass project

    $9.5 million for long-awaited bypass project

    News It's not a "magic bullet”, but it will make a big difference

    • 10th Dec 2018 11:25 AM
    Lease for beachfront cafe site to be terminated

    premium_icon Lease for beachfront cafe site to be terminated

    News Future of the iconic Ballina site has been up in the air for years

    Help police find missing man

    Help police find missing man

    News He was last seen in Nimbin a week ago

    • 10th Dec 2018 10:10 AM

    Local Partners