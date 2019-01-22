Police search river for missing man

Police are searching for a man missing man in the Tweed river. Picture: AAP

POLICE are combing the Tweed river for a man believed to have gone missing from his home in Queensland.

Authorities began a search of the river at the M1 Chinderah Crossing just after 9am.

The major police operation came after a local reported finding an abandoned car with a note on Monday evening.

The subject of the search is reported to be a missing person from Queensland.

NSW Police say there are concerns for the welfare of the man.

Witnesses say at least five police cars are on the scene.

The Westpac helicopter was called to assist in the search just after 10am.

Police boats have been concentrated around Lillies Island near Barneys Point.

Marine Rescue Point Danger were contacted by police over matters concerning the Chinderah bridge.

Police have been spotted standing on the old Pacific Highway bridge using it as a viewing platform to look out over the river.

The dog squad has also been called in to assist in the search.

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 11 13 14 or visit Lifeline.org.au.