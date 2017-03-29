Police search tip for owner of abandoned Mustang

DETECTIVES have scoured a landfill site looking for missing Albion man Samuel Thompson, whose car was found abandoned at Wooyung on March 9.

Samuel Thompson's 2016 Ford Mustang, with Queensland registration SAMMO, was spotted in Bald Hills and northern New South Wales before being located on Tweed Coast Road.

Detectives and State Emergency Service personnel upturned a section of the Swanbank Renewable Energy and Waste Management Facility, near Ipswich, for the past two days.

The search was conducted two kilometres from the entrance of the facility.

Authorities' efforts are part of Brisbane's largest current homicide investigation.

Detectives remain tight-lipped about what led them to the rubbish tip.

Police have received more than 50 calls from the public about a white Chrysler 300 sedan seen tailing Mr Thompson's orange Mustang on March 7 - the last day he was heard from.

Samuel Thompson's 2016 Ford Mustang, with Queensland registration SAMMO, was spotted in Bald Hills and northern New South Wales before being located on Tweed Coast Road.

The Mustang was again sighted in Wooyung, Northern New South Wales, around 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 8.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.