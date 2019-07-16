Police search for 'Queen of Australia' for assault

Nicole Anne Foxhumber, also known as Nicole Robinson, is wanted by police.

A WOMAN who calls herself the "Queen of Australia” is wanted by police after failing to appear before Byron Bay Court to face charges of assault.

After not appearing before the court, a warrant was issued for Nicole Anne Foxhumber, also known as Nicole Robinson, after she was convicted with assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty.

Police alleged when they approached Foxhumber on July 2 to discuss the matter of a petrol theft on the same day she "was swearing loudly and acting irrational” before she "lashed out” and hit a police officer on the right shoulder with her fist.

She was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station where she was sedated by NSW Ambulance officers after concerns were raised for her mental health.

Foxhumber was released and expected to appear before the court on Monday but failed to do so.

Magistrate Karen Stafford issued the warrant.

Foxhumber was also convicted for dishonestly obtaining property by deception after she failed to pay for $92 worth of fuel at the Caltex station on Woodlark St, Lismore on July 2.

After filling her vehicle with fuel, Foxhumber had entered the station and allegedly declared to the staff member "she was the queen of Australia and was carrying the King of Australia” before leaving the store without paying for fuel.

Ms Stafford issued Foxhumber a fine of $500 plus instructions to pay Caltex the $92 owed for the petrol.