Police search for mystery truck after hit and run

TRUCK HUNTING: A Gympie family's Suzuki Vitara was badly damaged in a hit and run incident on the Isis Highway near Biggenden. Sharyn Richards

POLICE are appealing for information about a small, white refrigerated truck believed to be involved in a hit and run just north of Biggenden on Sunday.

About 8.45am on Sunday morning, the mystery truck side-swiped a red Suzuki Vitara that was carrying a Gympie family, including two young children.

The Suzuki was travelling northbound on the Isis Highway and was attempting to turn right on to Bluebell Rd from a turning lane when it was struck by a truck passing on its left.

Despite causing "significant" damage, the driver of the truck continued on, failing to stop and exchange contact details and insurance information.

The family, which included the children's parents and grandmother, were returning from a weekend trip to Mount Walsh National Park and had stayed in Biggenden on Saturday night.

The small children were properly restrained in booster seats and all five occupants escaped the crash without injury.

Police stressed that drivers were obliged to stop at the scene of an accident and exchange details.

Depending on the severity of the crash, failure to do so may constitute a criminal offence under the Transport Operations Act 1995.

Initial inquiries revealed no deliveries were made within the Biggenden or surrounding townships that morning.

Senior Constable Patrick Van Den Heuvel of Biggenden police encouraged members of the public with information to come forward to help with their investigation.

He said although they had been unable establish the exact make and model of the truck, it was safe to assume it was damaged on the driver's side.

"We're open to anyone who might have seen a white truck around that time," Senior Constable Van Den Heuvel said.

"We're looking for people who can provide vehicle registration, or identify any possible sign-writing or company details on the side of the truck."

If you saw the truck or can assist in any way with the investigation, contact Biggenden Police on 41271211 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.