Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The occupants of two cars are being urged to contact police in relation to a horror incident that saw a bus driver burnt by an unknown substance.
The occupants of two cars are being urged to contact police in relation to a horror incident that saw a bus driver burnt by an unknown substance.
Crime

Police search for cars after bus driver burnt

by Chris Clarke
12th Feb 2021 1:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are searching the occupants of two cars who maybe able to help them investigate an incident that saw a bus driver burnt by an unknown substance on Monday.

The 35-year-old bus driver was rushed to hospital after suffering burns to his face at Loganholme, south of Brisbane.

Police are looking for people who were driving in a white Mitsubishi Triton and a blue Hyundai hatch northbound on Drews Road toward Jalan Street between 9:08am and 9:12am.

Police are searching for the occupants of this car.
Police are searching for the occupants of this car.

At this stage there is no suggestion the occupants of the vehicle were involved in the incident, however, they may have information that could assist with the ongoing investigation.

There were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 131 444.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Police search for cars after bus driver burnt

crime police

Just In

    Kevin Hart hit by $1.2m scam

    Kevin Hart hit by $1.2m scam
    • 12th Feb 2021 2:15 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman jailed for assaulting inmate, bashing sister-in-law

        Premium Content Woman jailed for assaulting inmate, bashing sister-in-law

        Crime A Byron Bay woman demanded tobacco from her cellmate in Grafton jail, then punched her so hard in the face the victim required four stitches, a court has heard

        ‘Absolutely heartbreaking’ diagnosis for 10-year-old Luca

        Premium Content ‘Absolutely heartbreaking’ diagnosis for 10-year-old Luca

        News After a fall at home, his mum took him to hospital for a check, but it’s turned...

        Case against cop accused of sex assault delayed

        Premium Content Case against cop accused of sex assault delayed

        Crime The constable has been charged with child sexual assault offences

        How a tiny bee can make a world of difference

        Premium Content How a tiny bee can make a world of difference

        News From the misty mountains of the PNG highlands to the classrooms of SCU, one man’s...

        • 12th Feb 2021 1:30 PM