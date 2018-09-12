Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two women who allegedly stole alcohol from a Banora Point bottle shop are wanted by police.
Two women who allegedly stole alcohol from a Banora Point bottle shop are wanted by police.
Crime

Police search for Banora bottle-o thieves

Rick Koenig
by
11th Sep 2018 4:13 PM

DO you know these people?

Two women who allegedly stole alcohol from a Banora Point bottle shop are wanted by police.

Police said they received a report in August that a number of items had been stolen from the store.

As inquiries continue, police have released the following images of two females they believe may be able to assist.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Anyone with information or that can identify the women is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in confidence.

banora point banora theft bottle shop theft tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    'Festering' issue of Lismore Lake Pool: Council's new plan

    premium_icon 'Festering' issue of Lismore Lake Pool: Council's new plan

    Council News "It's time for councillors to take control... it's time we did something and give it a six-month deadline”.

    • 12th Sep 2018 6:30 AM
    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    premium_icon Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Environment As bees drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant

    300 fires in two months, now brace for fire season

    premium_icon 300 fires in two months, now brace for fire season

    Environment Southern Australia Seasonal Bushfire Outlook 2018 released

    How to buy part of this company for just $100

    premium_icon How to buy part of this company for just $100

    Business Get involved in expansion of innovative Northern Rivers business

    Local Partners