Crime

Police search ends in arrest at Kyogle

23rd Oct 2019 3:23 PM

A MAN has been arrested in Kyogle today over an ongoing investigation.

 

At about 12.40pm, officers attached to Richmond Polics District were searching for a man who may have been able to assist with their inquiries.

A short time ago, a man was located and arrested.

Police are not looking for any further persons in relation to this incident.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance and cooperation.

Witnesses report a number of vehicles were involved in the incident.

Lismore Northern Star

