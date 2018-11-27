Police search dam in Roxlyn Bowie cold case

Police have begun a forensic search and excavation on the outskirts of a New South Wales town after receiving new information about the disappearance and suspected murder of Roxlyn Bowie.

The mother-of-two vanished from her family home in Walgett, in northern NSW, in June 1982 following a dispute with her husband John Bowie.

Ms Bowie, aged 31 at the time, was last seen leaving her house at about 6pm on Saturday June 5. Earlier in the afternoon, she was seen hanging clothes on the line.

She was reported missing by her husband the next day.

Police search a dam in Walgett for the remains of Roxlyn Bowie. Picture: A Current Affair

"The State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad's Strike Force Maluka will forensically examine a dam, near the intersection of Wee Waa and Wareena streets, and an industrial site, with the search expected to continue over the coming weeks," NSW Police said in a statement Monday night.

Excavation of the dam started began Monday morning, and a forensic anthropologist is on standby in case any human remains are discovered.

An inquest held in Dubbo in September 2014 found Ms Bowie had died but the cause of death was undetermined.

More than 36 years after she vanished her body has never been found.

It has been 36 years since Roxlyn Bowie was last seen at her home in Walgett. Picture: A Current Affair

Earlier this month, the NSW government offered a $1 million reward for information to help bring her case to a close.

Ms Bowie's daughter, Brenda Boyd pleaded with the public to tell investigators what they knew so they could "finally have justice for Mum".

"It's been 36 long years without having my mother there for birthdays, holidays and special milestones," Ms Boyd said, who was just six years old at the time of her disappearance.

"Tragically, my brother Warren has passed away and will never know what happened to our beloved mother.

"It's not fair that we've gone most of our lives without knowing why she was taken from us. I urge people to put themselves in my position and realise just how important it is that we find the truth."

Robbery and Serious Crime Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty urged anyone with information to contact Strike Force Maluka.

"Roxlyn was a beloved daughter and devoted mother and those left behind are struggling to piece together how she could seemingly disappear into thin air," Det Supt. Doherty said.

"We believe there are people who know exactly what happened to her but may be afraid or hesitant to share that information with police.

"Now is the time for the truth to come out and for those with information to contact police."

Roxlyn Bowie disappeared from her home in Walgett in northern New South Wales in 1982.

Ms Bowie's former husband, 68-year-old John Bowie, now lives in Toowoomba. In an interview with A Current Affair last month, Mr Bowie was asked whether he killed his wife.

"No I did not, I did not kill her. I've got no idea where she's at or what has happened to her. I swear on the bible, I did not have anything to do with the disappearance of Roxlyn," the former ambulance officer told reporter Simon Bouda.

Six days after his wife's disappearance, Mr Bowie applied for a transfer to Sydney. He was sent to Bankstown, where he met and later married another woman.

Roxlyn and John Bowie on their wedding day. Picture: Supplied