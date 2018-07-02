Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a crash near Morayfield in which the driver may have been shot.
Police are investigating a crash near Morayfield in which the driver may have been shot. Scott Powick
News

Police say crash driver may have been shot

1st Jul 2018 8:07 PM | Updated: 2nd Jul 2018 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who remains in a critical condition following a serious crash this morning at Morayfield may have suffered a gunshot wound to his neck, police say.

At about 5.30am, emergency crews were called to the scene following reports of a single-vehicle rollover at the intersection of Michael Ave and Morayfield Rd.

The male driver suffered serious injuries including wounds to his neck and spine, and he was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"Initial investigations suggest that the man is believed to have a gunshot wound to his neck," news.com quoted a police media spokesman as saying.

Three men fled the scene leaving the driver in the car, they were last seen running from the crash on Michael Ave.

The Forensic Crash Unit and CIB is investigating and police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

crime police road accident road crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Heavy rain, 60km/h winds, possible thunderstorms forecast

    premium_icon Heavy rain, 60km/h winds, possible thunderstorms forecast

    Weather AFTER a few warm, sunny winter days the weather bureau expects things to get wet again.

    Best beers: North Coast brewers win big at awards

    Best beers: North Coast brewers win big at awards

    Business Two local brewers are celebrating after big wins over the weekend

    Tributes flow after death of popular former mayor

    Tributes flow after death of popular former mayor

    News A man who worked hard for the people of Richmond Valley has away

    BUSINESS CLOSED: Last chicken run for Lismore couple

    premium_icon BUSINESS CLOSED: Last chicken run for Lismore couple

    News Another popular business shuts its doors in Lismore

    Local Partners