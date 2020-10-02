Police saturate roads and waterways for long weekend

IT'S finally the long weekend and no matter how you plan on enjoying it, NSW Police are urging the community to obey the rules and think of others.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers will be out in force across the state until 11.59pm on Monday, October 5, targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, driving while fatigued, mobile phone, helmet and other traffic offences.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Karen Webb, said double demerits are in effect over the long weekend.

"We are really trying to drive home the message to obey the speed limit, have a Plan B, don't drive while fatigued and put away any distractions," Assistant Commissioner Webb said.

"Our officers take no pleasure in stopping dangerous road users and issuing fines; however, we will take the appropriate action to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely and legally."

Marine Area Commander, Acting Superintendent Todd Cunningham, said, with it being the start of boating season and school holidays, police would also be out in force across the state's waterways.

"Our officers will be proactively patrolling harbours, lakes, rivers, dams and offshore to ensure people using the water are complying with the rules," acting Supt Cunningham said.

"Our messages are the same as our Traffic and Highway Patrol counterparts - don't speed, don't drive a boat under the influence of drugs and alcohol - but we also stress people to always wear life jackets out on the water because they really do safe lives."