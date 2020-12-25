Police sacrifice turkey to manage tourists flying in

WHILE you are unwrapping your presents today and preparing to have a festive meal, spare a thought for the police recalled from duty to help keep our region free of COVID-19.

Richmond Police District Superintendent Scott Tanner said four extra officers have been recalled from their Christmas holidays to assist NSW Health officials with their strict protocols involved in processing the influx of thousands of visitors flying into Ballina each day.

“At Ballina Byron Gateway Airport these four officers will be making sure that everyone arriving by air is adhering to the public health orders,” he said.

“We are seeing between 2,000 and 3,000 people arrive there each day and these officers will be missing their Christmas dinner at home and on Boxing Day and all the way through the festive season.”

Supt Tanner the officers’ duties included meeting each load of passengers as they disembarked.

“As people come off the aeroplane the police meet them on the tarmac and ascertain who is from hot spots such as the Northern Beaches,” he said.

“They are there to assist staff from the NSW Health as they conduct the processing which includes temperature checks.”