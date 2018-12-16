Police roll out operation PARIAC across the Northern Rivers

ON THE ROAD: 85 police were deployed across 11 Northern Region police districts with a focus on licensing enforcement and monitoring anti-social behaviour.

ON THE ROAD: 85 police were deployed across 11 Northern Region police districts with a focus on licensing enforcement and monitoring anti-social behaviour. Liana Turner

Police were out in force this weekend as part of an ongoing operation targeting popular licenced premises' and areas where people passage between venues across regional Northern NSW this weekend.

Operation PARIAC saw additional general duties and specialist police focus on public areas and licensed premises' from Friday 14 December 2018 until Saturday 15 December 2018 to ensure patron and venue compliance.

Throughout all 11 Northern Region Police Districts, a total of 85 police were deployed with a focus on licensing enforcement and monitoring of anti-social behaviour.

Police carried out 394 licensed premises audits, with 56 detections of liquor, gaming or Development Application breaches.

11 arrests were made during the operation for numerous offences, including assault, malicious damage, drug possession or supply, drink-driving, and offensive language or conduct.

Northern Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Max Mitchell, said this type of operation reinforces to the community their safety remains the number one priority of the NSW Police Force.

"Anti-social behaviour and other public-order incidents tend to increase when more people are out and about," Assistant Commissioner Mitchell said.

"Our focus was to keep people safe and ensure licensed venues are adhering to the law. No one should have to worried about being harassed - or worse - by those who have had too much to drink.

"Know your limits and make sure you drink responsibly; you could end up affecting not only your life, but someone else's," Assistant Commissioner Mitchell said.