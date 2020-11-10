Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police pursuit crash Lansdowne
Police pursuit crash Lansdowne
News

Traffic affected on Bruxner Highway after three-car crash

Alison Paterson
10th Nov 2020 7:43 AM | Updated: 8:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 8.20am: IT HAS been confirmed that three vehicles were involved in a crash on the Bruxner Hwy near Duck Creek Mountain Rd at Alstonville today.

Live Traffic NSW reported that as well as emergency services crews, staff from Transport NSW are also at the scene.

Drivers are reminded to allow for additional travel time and to take area care on the roads. 

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services are en route to a crash on the Bruxner Hwy.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Anthony Smith said officers were on their way to the incident at Alstonville, near Duck Creek Mountain Rd.

It is understood the incident occurred shortly after 7am today.

Motorists have been advised to allow extra time and take additional precautions when travelling through this area.

It is understood the Rural Fire Service have sent a crew to the scene.

NSW Ambulance said their crew which was alerted to the incident had since been stood down as there were no injuries and no one needed transport.

More to come.

More Stories

alstonville bruxner hwy northern rivers crime news northern rivers traffic norther rivers crash
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FRESH-FACED OFFENDERS: Crimes of 8 young people exposed

        Premium Content FRESH-FACED OFFENDERS: Crimes of 8 young people exposed

        News From a pro golfer who supplied drugs to man who stole a car carrying a baby, here are 8 North Coast young offenders.

        Dramatic six-hour stand off ends in man's arrest

        Premium Content Dramatic six-hour stand off ends in man's arrest

        Crime Police blocked off streets after man armed with a knife made threats

        Hallucinating teen left alone before alleged police assault

        Premium Content Hallucinating teen left alone before alleged police assault

        News A Senior Constable has pleaded not guilty to common assault

        How to get the best swimming lessons on the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content How to get the best swimming lessons on the Northern Rivers

        News What to look for, and what to avoid when signing your kids up