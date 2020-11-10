Traffic affected on Bruxner Highway after three-car crash

UPDATE, 8.20am: IT HAS been confirmed that three vehicles were involved in a crash on the Bruxner Hwy near Duck Creek Mountain Rd at Alstonville today.

Live Traffic NSW reported that as well as emergency services crews, staff from Transport NSW are also at the scene.

Drivers are reminded to allow for additional travel time and to take area care on the roads.

Original story: EMERGENCY services are en route to a crash on the Bruxner Hwy.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Anthony Smith said officers were on their way to the incident at Alstonville, near Duck Creek Mountain Rd.

It is understood the incident occurred shortly after 7am today.

Motorists have been advised to allow extra time and take additional precautions when travelling through this area.

It is understood the Rural Fire Service have sent a crew to the scene.

NSW Ambulance said their crew which was alerted to the incident had since been stood down as there were no injuries and no one needed transport.

More to come.