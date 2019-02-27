Police remain tight-lipped on 'high risk' operation

POLICE have released few details on circumstances surrounding a "high risk" operation in Suffolk Park.

The Park Hotel Motel was surrounded by police from about 7.30am yesterday.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed that a "high risk police operation" took place at the Broken Head Rd business yesterday morning.

The spokeswoman confirmed the "high risk" portion of the operation had ended about 9.40am.

She said police officers remained at the scene for some time after the risk eased.

It's understood the operation, which The Daily Telegraph reported was targeting two "high risk" suspects, involved local police as well as officers from the NSW Police State Protection Support Unit and the Tactical Operations Unit.

Witnesses described seeing officers in tactical gear, including body armour and balaclavas, at the scene.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Bobbie Cullen said enquiries were still ongoing at the time of publication.

Insp Cullen was unable to comment on the nature of the operation, but said members of the community should not be alarmed.

She said there was not believed to be any direct threat to the public.

The Daily Telegraph reported the suspects were believed to be in room nine at the motel.

Police surrounded this room and asked the occupants to appear, but a raid of the room which came some 90 minutes later found they were not inside.