Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kye Entight is wanted in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man at Plainland on Monday, July 1.
Kye Entight is wanted in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man at Plainland on Monday, July 1.
Crime

Police releases images of men wanted over stabbing death

Andrew Korner
by
4th Jul 2019 1:25 PM | Updated: 2:08 PM

DETECTIVES investigating the death of 53-year-old Oakey man Paul Rock in a stabbing at Plainland have released the names and faces of two men who they wish to speak to.

Mr Rock died following a disturbance in the carpark of a Plainland's hotel on Monday night, and it is thought the two men of interest may be able to assist police.

READ ON: Detectives reveal full details of Oakey man's grim murder
 

Police and paramedics on scene at an incident at Porters Plainland Hotel, July 1.
Police and paramedics on scene at an incident at Porters Plainland Hotel, July 1. Dominic Elsome
Beau Smith is wanted in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man at Plainland on Monday, July 1.
Beau Smith is wanted in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man at Plainland on Monday, July 1.

Beau Smith, 26 (pictured with green and black shirt) is Caucasian, 180cm tall, with a proportional build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Kye Enright, 21 (black shirt) is Caucasian, 165cm tall, slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

The two men are believed to have left the scene of the fatal stabbing in a black sedan with the car last seen travelling on the Ipswich Motorway at Goodna shortly before 6.30pm that night.

Police are urging anyone who sees the men or has any information regarding their current whereabouts to not approach them and to immediately call Triple Zero (000).

More Stories

Show More
editors picks ipswich crime lockyer valley plainland planland fatal stabbing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Casino arrest over life-threatening injuries to baby

    premium_icon Casino arrest over life-threatening injuries to baby

    Crime THE two-month-old boy was taken to Lismore Base Hospital with "significant head trauma”.

    • 4th Jul 2019 2:20 PM
    Help Ballina skateboarder get to the Olympics

    premium_icon Help Ballina skateboarder get to the Olympics

    News Skateboarder needs help to get to Tokyo

    'Two football fields' worth of water disappears from dam

    premium_icon 'Two football fields' worth of water disappears from dam

    Crime Police investigate theft of water on Northern Rivers

    'Wouldn't be dead for quids': Ballina band's tribute to Raz

    premium_icon 'Wouldn't be dead for quids': Ballina band's tribute to Raz

    Music He went missing in the surf, but he has not been forgotten