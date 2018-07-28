Bundy police release photos of people they want to speak to
POLICE have released images of three people they wish to speak with.
Officers believe the trio may be able to assist with current investigations into shoplifting offences committed on Takalvan St in Kensington.
A police spokeswoman said members of the public should not approach anyone they believe is depicted in the images.
Instead, anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the attached reference number.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.