Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died after he crashed off a bridge.
A man has died after he crashed off a bridge.
News

Police release details of Monday's fatal crash

Jenna Thompson
by
3rd Apr 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating the death of a driver who was found in trapped within his overturned hatchback, submerged in a creek 80km north-west of Grafton.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have been told the 67-year-old man left a friend's home at Lionsville about 6pm on Saturday (31 March 2019), to drive to his home in Upper Fine Flower.

Police believe the vehicle has crashed off Yulgilbar Bridge at Upper Fine Flower only minutes after leaving the property, falling 6m-8m into the creek below, landing on its roof.

Due to the hatchback coming to rest between the bridge and the embankment, it wasn't until shortly before 9.30am Monday (1 April 2019), that it was noticed by a passing motorist.

The driver was found in the upturned vehicle, which was submerged in more than a metre of water.

Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter Service was dispatched a short time later where a medical crew pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police Rescue officers from Lismore were called to the scene to assist with the retrieval operation.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

More Stories

baryugil car crash crash police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Empty for 7 years, what will happen to supermarket building?

    premium_icon Empty for 7 years, what will happen to supermarket building?

    Business THE mayor has asked the owners to come to town and negotiate "an outcome which is positive for the community".

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Pub's new managers reveal grand plans

    premium_icon Pub's new managers reveal grand plans

    Business Casino pub will offer delicious food and family-friendly atmosphere

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Hospital site unusable after years of vandalism

    premium_icon Hospital site unusable after years of vandalism

    Community Health district set to go ahead with plans to demolish the buildings

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Spike in poisonings from deadly mushrooms

    Spike in poisonings from deadly mushrooms

    Health Don't eat wild mushrooms -- they could make you very sick

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:10 PM