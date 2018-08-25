Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking to identify this man who they believe can assist their inquiries into a series of motor vehicle thefts and a break and enter.
Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking to identify this man who they believe can assist their inquiries into a series of motor vehicle thefts and a break and enter. Coffs/Clarence Police District
Crime

Police release CCTV images after multiple thefts

Jarrard Potter
by
24th Aug 2018 3:45 PM

COFFS/CLARENCE Police are seeking information from the public to identify a man depicted in CCTV footage who they believe can assist with inquiries into a number of thefts from motor vehicles and a break and enter

The break and enter is from a South Grafton residence near the tin bridge pedestrian railway crossing in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police say the man is described as thin build (70-80 kg), 5ft 10 to 6ft tall wearing dark coloured clothing with a beanie and cap carrying a black back pack. Unfortunately the CCTV is black and white so police are unable to narrow the description down any further.

 

Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking to identify this man who they believe can assist their inquiries into a series of motor vehicle thefts and a break and enter.
Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking to identify this man who they believe can assist their inquiries into a series of motor vehicle thefts and a break and enter. Coffs/Clarence Police District

Anyone with information that may help identify male is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Grafton Police on 6642 0222.

Alternatively information can be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/.

cctv cctv footage clarence crime coffs clarence police district nsw police public appeal
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Puppet show re-imagines classic fairytale

    premium_icon Puppet show re-imagines classic fairytale

    Whats On ONE of our favourite childhood stories will be retold as Red Racing Hood, and it is coming to the Northern Rivers.

    • 25th Aug 2018 6:00 AM
    Standing up to creeps: Residents take back their beach

    premium_icon Standing up to creeps: Residents take back their beach

    Crime Creepy, predatory male behaviour at clothing optional beach

    Imagine if an app could replace our government

    premium_icon Imagine if an app could replace our government

    Opinion "The current system is broken beyond recognition”

    Mother of 15 was 'respected by all who knew her'

    Mother of 15 was 'respected by all who knew her'

    News She was described as being very kind and of gentle disposition

    Local Partners