Police release CCTV image of missing teenager

IN THE hope of tracking down a boy reported missing from the Tweed Heads area, police have sent out a CCTV image of him on the last day he was seen.

Joel Noonan, aged 17, was reported missing to police on Saturday, February 11 when he failed to return home from school on Friday, February 10.

Joel's family along with police, hold serious concerns for his welfare as he may suffer from a medical condition.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command are conducting inquiries.

Joel Noonan, aged 17, was reported missing to police last Saturday. Contributed

Investigators have now released images of Joel at a fast food restaurant in Surfer's Paradise on the Friday.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 155 to 175cm tall, about 60 to 70kg, with a thin build and dark brown hair.

He is shown wearing a white t-shirt, light multi-coloured board shorts and black joggers.

Police have been told he may have also been travelling to Melbourne.

Anyone with information on Joel's whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers immediately.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.