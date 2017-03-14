Police reel in fraudster trying to get a bargain fishing rod

Switching price tags wasn't enough for this man to catch a cheap bargain.

THIS man's idea of a bargain buy got him in plenty of hot water with the police.

A 28-year-old Cedar Point man has attended a retail store at Lismore Square on March 3.

He has peeled a $7 barcode off an item then placed it on a $79 fishinng rod.

He has done a similar action with a fishing tackle box.

An alert staff member has become aware of this and watched the man as he went to the self-service area.

The man was confronted by staff and left the store.

Police viewed the CCTV and recognised him as a person who regularly frequents Lismore police station - wearing the same clothes.

Police spoke to the man onMarch 13 and he was issued a court attendance notice for dishonestly obtaining property by deception.