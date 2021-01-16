Menu
FAST FOOTWORK: Two general duties officers from Casino Police Station chased a man on foot whom has since been refused bail on weapons, theft and other indictable offences.
News

‘Police ran like a couple of gazelles’ to apprehend man

Alison Paterson
16th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Two general duties police officers have been called "gazelles" after they spotted, chased and caught a man who was wanted to assist with inquiries on weapons and theft matters.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Mary Tanner said the man was wanted to assist police in a matter where he is alleged to have threatened a man with a knife and stolen his scooter earlier this month.

Act Insp Tanner said the two officers were on patrol in Casino shortly after midnight on Friday when they spotted the man, 31.

"At 12.30am today the officers jumped out of their car like a couple of gazelles and took after the man when he ran from them," she said.

"I think the man thought he could outrun the police, but after a short foot pursuit he was caught, arrested and taken to the Casino Police Station.

"There, he was charged with weapons and theft offences in relation to a stolen scooter on January 3, 2021."

Act Insp Tanner said the man is also alleged to have had two knives on him when he was caught by police.

"He is alleged to have robbed a man who was riding a scooter in Casino, after threatening him with a long knife, which the victim, 30, described as being 1m long with a hooked blade," she said.

The man was refused bail and will appear before Lismore court today.

"Since the January 3 robbery, detectives have been investigating this matter," she said.

"The man has also been charged with other indictable offences."

