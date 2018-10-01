Menu
An 18-yea-old man allegedly rammed police in a stolen car. Picture: File
Crime

Police rammed in getaway effort

by Keagan Elder
1st Oct 2018 12:55 PM

A MAN has been charged for allegedly stealing several cars and ramming a police car in a crime spree.

Officers were patrolling Queen Street in Ayr about 9.20am, Sunday, and attempted to intercept a Kia Cerato allegedly stolen from a Hans Christian Street address in Sarina.

When officers activated the lights and sirens, the driver allegedly accelerated away at speed and evaded police.

Shortly after police attended a Graham Street residence where a woman was allegedly stolen before her Mazda 3 was stolen.

About 11.40am, an officer in a Road Policing Command was patrolling Irving Street and was allegedly rammed by a stolen Peugeot hatchback.

The officer was not injured but the police car was damaged.

An 18-year-old Ingham man was charged with four counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary and one count each of dangerous driving and wilful damage.

He is expected to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

Investigations are continuing.

