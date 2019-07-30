BREAKING: Police raid under way at Ballina home

A police raid is under way at a Ballina home.

A BALLINA man's home is being raided by the the Richmond Police District this morning after he was charged with a string of break, enter and steal offences at commercial properties in the Ballina and Northern Rivers area.

Police are continuing their investigation into charges against the 37-year-old, which include 15 separate break, enter and steal offences, steal property from dwelling house, possess prohibited drug and cultivate prohibited plant.

The man was arrested about 2.30am on Saturday.

Police officers are currently searching the man's home for evidence.

Richmond Police District detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said police alleged the man was involved in a number of thefts around Ballina and Lennox Head, and also the theft of copper wire.

Police are retrieving two vehicles from the Ballina property as part of their search for evidence.

A tow truck has arrived to help with the process.

This is the third time police have attended the home since the man's arrest, according to police.

Items already collected today include blankets, speakers, tyres and kitchen items.