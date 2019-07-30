Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police raid is under way at a Ballina home.
A police raid is under way at a Ballina home. Aisling Brennan
Crime

BREAKING: Police raid under way at Ballina home

Aisling Brennan
by
30th Jul 2019 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BALLINA man's home is being raided by the the Richmond Police District this morning after he was charged with a string of break, enter and steal offences at commercial properties in the Ballina and Northern Rivers area.

Police are continuing their investigation into charges against the 37-year-old, which include 15 separate break, enter and steal offences, steal property from dwelling house, possess prohibited drug and cultivate prohibited plant.

The man was arrested about 2.30am on Saturday.

Police officers are currently searching the man's home for evidence.

Richmond Police District detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said police alleged the man was involved in a number of thefts around Ballina and Lennox Head, and also the theft of copper wire.

Two vehicles are being removed from a Ballina property as part of a police raid.
Two vehicles are being removed from a Ballina property as part of a police raid. Aisling Brennan

Police are retrieving two vehicles from the Ballina property as part of their search for evidence.

A tow truck has arrived to help with the process.

This is the third time police have attended the home since the man's arrest, according to police.

Items already collected today include blankets, speakers, tyres and kitchen items.

ballina northern rivers crime police raid
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Music experts reveal their favourite new local bands

    premium_icon Music experts reveal their favourite new local bands

    News THESE are the up-and-coming bands and artists that are making a splash on the Northern Rivers.

    Cyclist feared he would die in a 'pool of blood' on highway

    premium_icon Cyclist feared he would die in a 'pool of blood' on highway

    Crime Casino driver was drunk when he hit two cyclists on Bruxner Highway

    Top 10 up-and-coming musicians on the Northern Rivers

    Top 10 up-and-coming musicians on the Northern Rivers

    Music We take a look at who the latest up and coming artist in our area

    10 reasons why Casino is about to become the next boom town

    premium_icon 10 reasons why Casino is about to become the next boom town

    Community Historic art deco buildings, friendly locals and plenty of jobs