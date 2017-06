Police have conducted a search of a Lismore property this morning, seizing a number of items.

POLICE have seized a number of suspect items including glassware and chemicals during a search warrant on a Lismore home this morning.

Officers from the Richmond Local Area Command are still searching the property which is located in a cul de sac a few hundred metres from Lismore Base Hospital.

It's believed the property was home to a clandestine lab potentially used to manufacture methylamphetamine.

More information to come.