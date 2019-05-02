Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police raid is under way at the Nimbin Hemp Embassy.
A police raid is under way at the Nimbin Hemp Embassy. Marc Stapelberg
Breaking

POLICE RAID: Nimbin Hemp Embassy targeted before MardiGrass

Aisling Brennan
by
2nd May 2019 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT 50 people have been forced to leave the Hemp Embassy in Nimbin this morning as police search the premises the day before MardiGrass.

A MardiGrass volunteer, who asked to remain anonymous, said 20 police arrived at the embassy shortly after 11am on Thursday with sniffer dogs and are not letting anyone into the building.

A police raid is under way at the Nimbin Hemp Embassy.
A police raid is under way at the Nimbin Hemp Embassy.

"They have a search warrant for the hemp embassy building," the volunteers said.

"No one is allowed in the building, the whole thing is blocked off."

The volunteer said today was the "busiest day" of the year for the Hemp Embassy as they prepare for the three day Mardi Grass festival, which starts on Friday.

Police officers at the scene of a raid in Nimbin.
Police officers at the scene of a raid in Nimbin. Marc Stapelberg

"We have 50 volunteers here helping with Mardi Grass," she said.

"We've got a kitchen that is serving 200 meals a day and food needs to be prepared.

"Everyone was sniffed and searched as they were asked to leave the building."

More to come.

More Stories

mardi grass nimbin hemp embassy nsw police richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Bikie arrested over 17 drug and sexual assault charges

    premium_icon Bikie arrested over 17 drug and sexual assault charges

    Crime A MEMBER of the outlaw motorcycle gang The Iron Horseman is facing court on 17 charges, including supplying prohibited drugs and sexual assault charges.

    • 2nd May 2019 12:13 PM
    Aged care facility offers counselling after job cuts

    premium_icon Aged care facility offers counselling after job cuts

    Health 25 staff from cleaning, kitchen and catering operations will be cut

    44 of this week's best photos from our readers

    premium_icon 44 of this week's best photos from our readers

    Community PHOTOS: Spectacular shots by talented locals

    • 2nd May 2019 12:00 PM