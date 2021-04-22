Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
DOG SQUAD: When police executed a search warrant at a Nimbin property, officers involved included the Dog Unit File Picture: Richard Dobson
DOG SQUAD: When police executed a search warrant at a Nimbin property, officers involved included the Dog Unit File Picture: Richard Dobson
Crime

POLICE RAID: Guns and drugs seized, man arrested

Alison Paterson
22nd Apr 2021 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Replica firearms, ammunition and prohibited drugs were allegedly seized after members of the Police Dog Unit and Police Rescue were involved in the dramatic arrest of a Nimbin man on Wednesday morning.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Claude Toscan said the officers visited a rural property in Nimbin, following an ongoing investigation.

“As a result of the search warrant a 59-year old Nimbin man was arrested and conveyed to Lismore Police Station,” he said.

“He was charged with possessing prohibited drugs, possessing unregistered firearms including a rifle and handguns and ammunition for each weapon.

“The man was then bail refused to appear before Lismore Court today (Thursday April 22, 2021)”.

It is understood that some of the weapons may be replicas.

Act Insp Toscan said a number of police attended the property.

“There were members of the Police Dog Unit and Police Rescue in attendance,” he said.

and Police Rescue,” he said.

“The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation.”

Originally published as POLICE RAID: Guns and drugs seized, man arrested

drugs lismore nimbin police police dog police rescue possess weapons richmond police distirct search warrant
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Casino became one of region’s biggest junior footy clubs

        Premium Content How Casino became one of region’s biggest junior footy clubs

        Sport Numbers are ‘exploding’ and the club will have 24 junior teams this season. This is how they did it.

        • 22nd Apr 2021 9:00 AM
        ‘Unstable’ section of Bruxner Highway prompts urgent action

        Premium Content ‘Unstable’ section of Bruxner Highway prompts urgent action

        News Heavy rain caused damage to a section between Lismore and Casino

        Alstonville aquifer to supply 1.2GL of water every year

        Premium Content Alstonville aquifer to supply 1.2GL of water every year

        News The Future Water Project 2060 is currently on public exhibition

        Ballina woman charged with assault, predatory driving

        Premium Content Ballina woman charged with assault, predatory driving

        Crime The 21-year-old faced court after a police pursuit.

        • 22nd Apr 2021 9:00 AM