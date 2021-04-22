DOG SQUAD: When police executed a search warrant at a Nimbin property, officers involved included the Dog Unit File Picture: Richard Dobson

Replica firearms, ammunition and prohibited drugs were allegedly seized after members of the Police Dog Unit and Police Rescue were involved in the dramatic arrest of a Nimbin man on Wednesday morning.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Claude Toscan said the officers visited a rural property in Nimbin, following an ongoing investigation.

“As a result of the search warrant a 59-year old Nimbin man was arrested and conveyed to Lismore Police Station,” he said.

“He was charged with possessing prohibited drugs, possessing unregistered firearms including a rifle and handguns and ammunition for each weapon.

“The man was then bail refused to appear before Lismore Court today (Thursday April 22, 2021)”.

It is understood that some of the weapons may be replicas.

Act Insp Toscan said a number of police attended the property.

“There were members of the Police Dog Unit and Police Rescue in attendance,” he said.

“The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation.”

Originally published as POLICE RAID: Guns and drugs seized, man arrested