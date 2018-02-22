Menu
The ducklings were saved from being killed on Ewingsdale Road
Police 'quack' under pressure of job well done

22nd Feb 2018 6:08 AM

IT WAS a real "Awwww, how cute” moment when a group of small ducklings were saved by police.

At around 11am yesterday morning, according to their Facebook page, Byron Bay Police rescued a number of small ducklings in the middle of Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay in danger of being run over.

Safe in the hands of the police
After mother duck was no where to be found, WIRES were contacted and made their way to Byron Bay Police Station where the ducklings were being held in safe custody.

Saved by some men with a box
Rescuers were senior constables Pryke and Cartmill, and senior constable Turner who would like to care for the ducks at home.

