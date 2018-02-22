Police 'quack' under pressure of job well done

The ducklings were saved from being killed on Ewingsdale Road

IT WAS a real "Awwww, how cute” moment when a group of small ducklings were saved by police.

At around 11am yesterday morning, according to their Facebook page, Byron Bay Police rescued a number of small ducklings in the middle of Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay in danger of being run over.

Safe in the hands of the police Contributed

After mother duck was no where to be found, WIRES were contacted and made their way to Byron Bay Police Station where the ducklings were being held in safe custody.

Saved by some men with a box Contributed

Rescuers were senior constables Pryke and Cartmill, and senior constable Turner who would like to care for the ducks at home.