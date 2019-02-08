Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police put major dent in rural drug network with 16 raids

Jordan Philp
by
8th Feb 2019 11:54 AM | Updated: 2:22 PM

A JOINT taskforce has put a significant dent in the Western Downs and Darling Downs drug network after 16 properties were raided throughout three days. 

The major operation hauled in $262,000 worth of cannabis and methylamphetamine. 

Officers and detectives from State Crime Command's Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) have executed 16 search warrants on mostly rural properties between February 5-7. 

The operation was conducted by officers from Toowoomba, Kingaroy and Roma MOCS (Rural). They were further assisted by the Firearms and Cannabis Team, Dalby CIB and the dog squad.

During the search, officers discovered buried unlawful weapons and identified firearms being modified and rebuilt.

They also located a quantity of cannabis and methylamphetamine valued at over $262,000.

The cannabis seizure included 25 mature plants ranging in size from two to four metres in height.

chinchilla dalby editors picks kingaroy maranoa roma tara western downs

Top Stories

    Cocaine dealer hairdresser gets green light for Bali trip

    premium_icon Cocaine dealer hairdresser gets green light for Bali trip

    Crime THE Ballina woman told the court the trip was for "work commitments" and needed a variation to her bail conditions.

    Red alert warnings issued for popular waterways

    Red alert warnings issued for popular waterways

    Environment Warnings have been issued because of dangerous water quality

    The X Building is coming to Ballina

    premium_icon The X Building is coming to Ballina

    Music INXS Museum to be built in future innovation and enterprise precinct