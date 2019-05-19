Menu
LEGGED IT: The driver, a 29-year-old Wollongbar man, ran from police but was caught a short distance away. Trevor Veale
Police pursuit: Learner caught with drugs on bail

Amber Gibson
19th May 2019 9:11 AM
AN L-PLATE driver has been charged after allegedly causing a police pursuit and being found with multiple drugs whilst on bail.

Richmond Police district will allege that on Friday police had cause to speak to the driver of a red Ford Falcon driving along Uralba St Lismore.

"The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began,” Richmond District Police posted on their Facebook page.

"The Falcon drove at speeds above the speed limit through Lismore, East Lismore, Goonellabah, Wyrallah, Tregeagle and then back into Goonellabah.

"The vehicle stopped in Phillip Street where the vehicle rolled backwards and collided with a police vehicle.

"The driver, a 29-year-old Wollongbar man, ran from police but was caught a short distance away.

"He was taken to Lismore Hospital for drug and urine testing, then was taken to Lismore Police station. There police located methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Viagra, syringes and a glass pipe on him.

"When asked why he was driving he allegedly said, "I was reporting to police on bail".”

The man was charged with police pursuit, learner not accompanied, two counts of possess prohibited drug, goods in custody, possession of implements to administer prohibited drug and breach bail.

"A further charge is likely once the results of his blood analysis are known.”

The man was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court on Monday.

Lismore Northern Star

