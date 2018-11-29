Police pursuit ends when driver jumps from moving car

A man led police of a pursuit, jumping from the moving car that then crashed into a police car.

A MAN has been charged with multiple offences after leading police on a high speed pursuit, jumping from the moving vehicle that crashed into a police car before being caught hiding in a dam.

Police allege on the October 5 police searched a 32-year-old Nimbin man in Lismore and found him to be in possession of 2.18 grams of methamphetamine and 8 grams of cannabis. He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice to attend Lismore Local Court and allowed to leave.

On the October 9 the 32-year-old allegedly stole a car from Nimbin. The car was recovered in Goonellabah with different number plates attached.

At 7pm on the November 28 police sighted a stolen vehicle on Kyogle Road, Uki. The car had false plates attached. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit commenced. The stolen vehicle drove on at speeds more than 115km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The vehicle struck police road spikes on Main Arm Road, Byron Bay, which caused two tyres to deflate. The stolen vehicle kept driving, narrowly missing another vehicle.

Near McAuleys Lane the driver, a 32-year-old Nimbin man exited the vehicle while it was still moving; his now driverless vehicle collided with a Byron Bay police car.

The Nimbin man was located hiding face down in a dam and placed under arrest. A search of the stolen car revealed a large machete and a number of debit cards.

He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with possessing a prohibited drug x 3, failing to appear, taking and driving conveyance x 2, driving whilst disqualified 2nd+ offence x 2, having goods in custody, using class a vehicle with unauthorised number plates, driving furiously and a police pursuit.

Two outstanding warrants were also executed. Further charges may be laid in relation to the pursuit and several other offences that have taken place over the last few days. He was bail refused and will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today.