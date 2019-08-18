Police pursuit ends in drug charges

The man will appear before Murwillumbah Local Court on Thursday.

A MAN has been arrested and charged after allegedly causing a police pursuit and being found with prohibited drugs in the vehicle.

About 12.25am yesterday, police were conducting a patrol of Tweed Valley Way, South Murwillumbah, when they were alerted to a white Mitsubishi Lancer.

The vehicle, bearing cancelled New South Wales plates, was travelling South on Tweed Valley Way.

Police activated their lights and sirens and turned around to intercept the vehicle.

The vehicle greatly increased speed and police went in pursuit.

The vehicle continued to travel South on Tweed Valley Way at speeds of more than 120km/h in a signposted 60 km/h zone.

The vehicle turned left onto Quarry Rd and then turned left onto Lundberg Drive.

A short time later the vehicle collided with a raised concrete gutter and mechanical damage caused it to come to a complete stop.

Police arrived on scene and observed the accused in the driver's seat of the vehicle. Two female passengers exited the vehicle.

A 19-year-old man got out of the vehicle and was placed under arrest and handcuffed.

Police subsequently searched the male and allegedly located three small bags containing methylamphetamine and MDMA.

The accused allegedly also tested positive to an oral fluid test for methylamphetamine and marijuana.

The test sample will be sent away to the laboratory.

The man will appear before Murwillumbah Local Court on Thursday August 22, to face charges of police pursuit and possession of prohibited drugs.