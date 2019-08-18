Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man will appear before Murwillumbah Local Court on Thursday.
The man will appear before Murwillumbah Local Court on Thursday. TAHLIA STEHBENS
News

Police pursuit ends in drug charges

Amber Gibson
by
18th Aug 2019 11:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested and charged after allegedly causing a police pursuit and being found with prohibited drugs in the vehicle.

About 12.25am yesterday, police were conducting a patrol of Tweed Valley Way, South Murwillumbah, when they were alerted to a white Mitsubishi Lancer.

The vehicle, bearing cancelled New South Wales plates, was travelling South on Tweed Valley Way.

Police activated their lights and sirens and turned around to intercept the vehicle.

The vehicle greatly increased speed and police went in pursuit.

The vehicle continued to travel South on Tweed Valley Way at speeds of more than 120km/h in a signposted 60 km/h zone.

The vehicle turned left onto Quarry Rd and then turned left onto Lundberg Drive.

A short time later the vehicle collided with a raised concrete gutter and mechanical damage caused it to come to a complete stop.

Police arrived on scene and observed the accused in the driver's seat of the vehicle. Two female passengers exited the vehicle.

A 19-year-old man got out of the vehicle and was placed under arrest and handcuffed.

Police subsequently searched the male and allegedly located three small bags containing methylamphetamine and MDMA.

The accused allegedly also tested positive to an oral fluid test for methylamphetamine and marijuana.

The test sample will be sent away to the laboratory.

The man will appear before Murwillumbah Local Court on Thursday August 22, to face charges of police pursuit and possession of prohibited drugs.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Beast Machine shows off first single

    premium_icon Beast Machine shows off first single

    Whats On FROM Ballina to Las Vegas, the Northern Rivers hard rock band is going on tour.

    Is your animal fit to load?

    premium_icon Is your animal fit to load?

    Rural Producers urged to take care when selecting livestock for transport

    Highway traffic changes coming next week

    premium_icon Highway traffic changes coming next week

    News Traffic light will be in place ... so be patient